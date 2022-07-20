|
20.07.2022 11:00:00
Incap Corporation: Incap increases its revenue and operating profit estimate for 2022
Incap Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
Inside information 20 July 2022 at 12.00 p.m. (EEST)
Incap increases its revenue and operating profit estimate for 2022
Incap estimates that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2022 will be clearly higher than in 2021. The increase in the revenue and operating profit estimate is driven by improved visibility related to the customers' forecasts and the company's own assessments of the business development.
The estimates are based on increased visibility of Incap’s customers’ forecasts and the company’s own assessments of the business development. The estimates are given provided that unexpected events impacting Incap’s business environment do not occur, for example, in the availability of components.
Previously Incap estimated that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2022 will be higher than in 2021.
Incap’s half-year financial report for January–June 2022 will be published on 28 July 2022.
INCAP CORPORATION
For additional information, please contact:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Principal media
www.incapcorp.com
INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Incap OYJShs
|11,50
|-1,37%
