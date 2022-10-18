|
18.10.2022 08:00:00
Incap Corporation:Incap increases its revenue and operating profit estimate for 2022
Incap Corporation Stock exchange release 18 October 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EEST
Inside information
Incap Corporation: Incap increases its revenue and operating profit estimate for 2022
Incap estimates that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2022 will be significantly higher than in 2021. The increase in the revenue and operating profit estimate is driven by improved visibility related to the customers' forecasts and the company's own assessment of the business development.
The estimates are given provided that unexpected events impacting Incap’s business environment do not occur, for example, in the availability of components.
Previously Incap estimated that its revenue, operating profit (EBIT) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) for 2022 would be clearly higher than in 2021.
Incap’s Business review for January–September 2022 will be published on 27 October 2022.
INCAP CORPORATION
For additional information, please contact:
Mr Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation, tel. +372 508 0798
INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company, Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap’s share has been listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.
