Incap Corporation Press release 15 November 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Incap Corporation: Incap UK invests in new production machinery

Incap UK is upgrading its machinery at the factory in Newcastle-under-Lyme and adding an automated optical inspection machine with increased maximum PCB load size, angled cameras, Z-axis and full 3D capability.

According to Jamie Maughan, Managing Director of Incap UK, the investment in the new machinery will support the company in its growth and will increase the quality of service provided to its customers.

"Electronic devices get smaller and smarter every day and so do the electronics inside them. This means that the accuracy of our products must be provided on the highest level, in order to eliminate any possible quality defects. We need to follow the trend and the increase in the usage of electronic devices and provide the highest quality no matter how sensitive or detailed products are. That is why we decided to upgrade our machinery and add a new AOI machine that could support us in it,” explained Maughan. He added that the new machinery will be up and running in January 2023.

The MV-3U OMNI Desktop 3D AOI machine purchased by Incap UK is providing 100% compatibility across the 3D AOI product line. According to Maughan, it is suitable for Incap as the company requires a larger maximum PCB load size. The system features specific 3D inspection technology that combines 15-megapixel camera technology with the revolutionary digital tri-frequency 3D system in a cost-effective platform. The 15-megapixel vision system is a proprietary camera system designed for use with its complete product range of 3D inspection systems. With the specific 3D inspection to yield, the precise height measurement data is used to detect lifted components and lifted lead defects as well as solder volume post-reflow. Fully configured, the machine features four 10-megapixel sideview cameras in addition to the 15-megapixel top-down camera and multifunction AOI/SPI inspection capability.

Incap UK is part of Incap Corporation, which is an international contract manufacturer. Electronics manufactured by Incap UK can be found in electric vehicles, medical devices and other areas which are continuing to grow.

