Incap Corporation Stock exchange release 25 May 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EEST

Managers’ transactions

Incap Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Otto Pukk

Incap Corporation has received the following notification:

Incap Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Otto Pukk

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Incap Oyj

LEI: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004GENTTQHMNQ407_20220525151137_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-23

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009006407

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 38,200 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 38,200 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Principal media

www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.