Incap Electronics UK awarded as the Electronics Manufacturer of the Year

Incap Electronics UK was named the Best Full-Service Electronics Manufacturing Company in the 9th annual Business Excellence Awards 2022, a contest conducted by the Acquisition International magazine. The Business Excellence Awards aims to highlight and honour larger and smaller businesses that have excelled in their industry.

Jamie Maughan, Managing Director of Incap Electronics UK, stated that the company appreciates the acknowledgement very much. "We are humbled and happy for being selected as the Best Full-Service Electronics Manufacturing Company by AI Business Excellence Awards. Our employees’ efforts are very much valued, and the recognition also proves our high quality offered to our customers,” he added.

Senior Awards Executive Steven Simpson commented: "After challenging months, it is a testament to Incap’s determination and dedication to have triumphed despite many unique difficulties and pressures, and we at Acquisition International are delighted to have been able to recognise Incap’s contribution to the industry.”

All successful small and large enterprises across the globe can be nominated for AI Business Excellence Awards. To determine winners, the judging panel assesses presented materials and publicly available sources of the nominees, and highlights the ones who have battled, persevered, and coped with unprecedented change and growth during the pandemic and challenging economic period. The final judgment is based on various criteria including client dedication, innovation, business growth, longevity, online reputation, client feedback, and business performance.

Photos of the award and the visual of the title "Best Full-Service Electronics Manufacturing Company” Business Excellence Awards 2022: https://photos.app.goo.gl/LvsyfPxnr86SmUHT9

