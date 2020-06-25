Incapsulate Welcomes Steve Siegel to its Insurance Team as Senior Advisor

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incapsulate is pleased to welcome Stephen Siegel, an insurance industry veteran, to its growing insurance industry team. For over 25 years, Steve has worked with companies in all segments of insurance including Life, P&C, Group, Health, and LTC. He has advised senior executives at some of the largest insurance organizations on transformation efforts in many domains including New Business, Underwriting, Claims, In-force, Call Centers, and Distribution. Steve serves as a mentor for the Hartford InsurTech Hub and as a judge and mentor for Mass Challenge. He has a BS from Brooklyn College and a PhD from Brown University.

"I am excited to be a part of the Incapsulate family and I look forward to getting started," said Stephen Siegel. "Having worked on digital transformation and modernization initiatives with 15 of the top Insurance companies in the U.S., I see a massive opportunity to provide faster time to value, less customization, and continuous innovation for insurance companies to work with us. Salesforce and Incapsulate make it easy to deliver exceptional service."

"I am very happy to welcome Steve to Incapsulate. Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the Insurance industry. As our clients take the next step in their digital transformation journey, Steve's industry experience further enhances Incapsulate's value proposition," said Gopal Kalluri, Partner, Incapsulate.

Incapsulate is a leader in enabling the transformation of insurance with Salesforce. Using Salesforce's Financial Service Cloud (FSC) and Vlocity solutions, companies can leverage pre-built features and focus their attention on innovation and differentiation. Financial Services Cloud from Salesforce integrates sales, service, and marketing into a consistent, personalized customer experience across all departments and communication channels. This creates a highly customized experience to reduce costs, improve service, and deliver additional value to customers.

Forrester Research, Inc. named Incapsulate among Salesforce Implementation Service Providers. The report from Forrester, Now Tech: Salesforce Implementation Services, Q2 2019, includes service providers that can help Salesforce customers successfully implement Salesforce solutions.

Incapsulate and Salesforce will host a webinar featuring Forrester to discuss digital transformation opportunities in the insurance industry. Please join us on August 4th at 10:00 am PT/1:00pm ET to learn more about how IT leaders are approaching their digital transformation journey in a risk-averse environment. Register here >> https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8794750926281487885

About Incapsulate

Since 2008, Incapsulate has helped organizations realize true digital transformation and achieve lasting results. With expertise including cloud-based technologies, agile methodologies, digital analytics, and mobile solutions, we serve clients ranging from the Fortune 500 companies to Federal and State & Local governments across the United States. We specialize in industry-focused solutions in areas such as Claims modernization, Customer and Partner self-service, New Business transformation, and Public Sector Citizen Service Solutions. As a team, we have deep domain expertise and experience delivering results.

Headquartered in Washington DC, Incapsulate has additional offices in Boston, Toronto, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

For more information please contact Incapsulate at

info@incapsulate.com

About Salesforce

Salesforce is a customer relationship management (CRM) solution that brings companies and customers together. It's one integrated CRM platform that gives all your departments - including marketing, sales, commerce and service - a single shared view of every customer. More than 150,000 customers are leveraging Salesforce to help them compete and grow.

