|
08.05.2023 15:00:00
Inceptor Bio Appoints Matthias Schroff, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer
MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inceptor Bio, a biotechnology company advancing cell therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers, announced the appointment of Dr. Matthias Schroff as CEO effective today. Dr. Schroff will also join the Board of Directors. Dr. Schroff succeeds Mr. Shailesh Maingi, who will remain as Executive Chairman.
Dr. Schroff has extensive biopharmaceutical leadership experience with a track record of success building companies and developing new medicines in immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders. Dr. Schroff was most recently Chief Executive Officer of Exicure, a publicly traded biotechnology company developing gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs.
Prior to his role at Exicure, Dr. Schroff was the Chief Executive Officer of Vaximm AG and held several positions on management levels at Mologen, ultimately rising to Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Schroff earned a degree in Biochemistry at the University of Leibniz University Hannover and his Doctorate of Molecular Biology from Freie University Berlin.
"I am excited about the next chapter for the company under Matthias's leadership," said Mr. Maingi. "I am proud of the team we have built and all that we have accomplished together. Matthias's background and expertise in leading teams to success is a perfect fit for this stage of Inceptor's growth."
"I am thrilled to be taking on this new role at such an important time," said Dr. Schroff. "Inceptor Bio's commitment to advancing a diversified pipeline of cell therapies is highly differentiated, and I am excited to join the team at this important inflection point."
About Inceptor Bio
Founded in 2020, Inceptor Bio is a biotechnology company strategically advancing a pipeline of diversified cell therapies in oncology. Inceptor is developing CAR-T, CAR-M, & CAR-NK products engineered for optimal efficacy against solid tumors. Additional information about Inceptor Bio is available at www.inceptor.bio.
Media Contact
Abe Maingi
abe.maingi@inceptor.bio
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inceptor-bio-appoints-matthias-schroff-phd-as-chief-executive-officer-301817154.html
SOURCE Inceptor
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel stärker -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Wall Street schliesslich uneins -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienaktienmarkt präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte hingegen leichte Verluste. Die Wall Street notierte am ersten Handelstag der Woche schliesslich in verschiedenen Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich zulegen.