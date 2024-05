Incident on construction site of Bachem in Bubendorf

Yesterday afternoon, shortly before 14:30, an incident occurred on the construction site of Building “K” at Bachem in Bubendorf. A loud noise could be heard in the surrounding area and parts of the façade were also damaged.The building in question is under construction. Building “K” is not yet in operation.According to an initial analysis, an exhaust air pipe, that was not yet in operation, burst on the fourth floor.Ten persons suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for observation.The construction site was evacuated immediately. The emergency services, the company’s fire department, and the company’s medical service were on site.At no point there was any danger to the environment or the population. Production operations on the Bachem site were not affected and are continuing.After the emergency services had finished their work, the police reallowed access to the construction site with the exception of the incident area on the fourth floor.Bachem thanks the emergency services for their rapid response and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.At this time, the details of the incident are still under investigation and no further details can be given as to the cause. Press release in English Download in German Download For more informationBachem Holding AGDr. Daniel GrotzkyHead Group CommunicationsMedia: media[at]bachem.comInvestors: ir[at]bachem.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Bachem Holding AG Zum vollständigen Artikel