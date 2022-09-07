INCOG BioPharma Advances Digital Excellence in Manufacturing with Veeva Vault Quality Suite

Fast-growing CDMO unifies quality content, processes, and training for seamless collaboration with clients and partners

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that INCOG BioPharma Services implemented Veeva Vault Quality Suite as a foundation for digital excellence across its new 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Vault Quality empowers INCOG BioPharma's teams with a connected digital system that simplifies working with partners and provides transparency to customers.

"Launching our facility with modern quality solutions that can keep up with strict project requirements while streamlining collaboration was a top priority," said JR Humbert, vice president of quality, INCOG BioPharma. "Veeva Vault Quality Suite helps us deliver real-time visibility to clients, increasing operational efficiency, GxP compliance, and trust."

A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in sterile injectable fill-finish, INCOG BioPharma is unifying quality functions on a single platform to speed manufacturing and delivery and maintain high levels of quality and compliance. The company uses Veeva Vault QMS to accelerate quality processes using built-in best practices, Veeva Vault QualityDocs to streamline document management and automate workflows, and Veeva Vault Training to develop curricula that ensure job qualifications. Together, these applications provide INCOG with a single source of content, quality events, and training for greater insights and efficiency while delivering documentation transparency to customers.

"Using Veeva Vault Quality, INCOG can increase efficiency and intelligence for proactive quality management," said Ashley Wentworth, senior director, Veeva Vault Quality. "We're thrilled to partner with INCOG BioPharma to advance their mission of creating better and faster paths to market for life-saving drugs."

The Vault Quality Suite includes Vault QMS, Vault QualityDocs, Veeva Vault Validation Management, Veeva Vault Station Manager, Vault Training, Veeva LearnGxP, and Veeva Vault LIMS to automate and harmonize quality processes globally.

Learn how companies are transforming quality management across the value chain at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit. Life sciences industry professionals can register for the Oct. 19-20 in-person event in Boston.

For more on Veeva Vault Quality Suite, visit: veeva.com/QualityManufacturing

About INCOG BioPharma Services

Designed to deliver better. Discover the INCOG way.

INCOG BioPharma has been designed and built from decades of experience with a clear purpose: to deliver better CDMO services in the injectable drug product space. The company's service offering includes filling drug product into vials, syringes, and cartridges. INCOG BioPharma also offers support services to include formulation development, analytical development, stability testing and storage, and final inspection, labeling, packaging, and device assembly. With our dedicated team, best-in-class processes, and state-of-the-art equipment, we deliver meaningful results and stand-out customer experiences. We stand behind our motto, "in it with you," from the moment we start work on your project. We go above and beyond to understand your requirements, meet your needs, and foster a truly collaborative partnership.

For more information, visit www.incogbiopharma.com and follow us at INCOG BioPharma Services on LinkedIn.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

