Constellation Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097
|
23.01.2026 06:49:00
Income Investor Alert: Buy Constellation Energy While It's Below $310?
Constellation Energy's (NASDAQ: CEG) stock is off to a rough start in January. As of market close on Jan. 16, the power company had dropped to $307. This is more than $100 below its 52-week high, which the stock reached in October 2025. Should investors purchase Constellation Energy while it's below $310? Let's dive in deeper. This stock may have gotten ahead of itself toward the end of last year. The surge in Constellation Energy's price was mainly due to hype surrounding the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and its insatiable appetite for power. Investors got excited, and the price skyrocketed.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
