INCOME LAB LIFE HUB NAMED BEST-IN-SHOW WINNER OF #XYPNLIVE'S ADVISORTECH EXPO

Seven emerging FinTech companies showcased the latest technology innovations in Financial Planning that will directly impact the delivery of financial advice

BOZEMAN, Mont. , Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, XY Planning Network (XYPN), organizers of the annual #XYPNLive conference – the event for independent, fee-for-service financial planners – recognized the Income Lab Life Hub, which was named as the Best-in-Show by the advisor audience at the #XYPNLive AdvisorTech Expo.

Income Lab is a company on a mission to revolutionize retirement planning with advanced research, deeper insights, and real-time monitoring and management to help people live retirement with confidence.

As a part of the #XYPNLive conference, the AdvisorTech Expo recognizes new and emerging AdvisorTech companies, and this year's focus was specifically on Advice Engagement – companies that are building tools to better engage financial planning clients in the advice process, leading to higher client retention and better follow-through on their financial planning recommendations. The winner was named based on votes by advisor attendees of the conference, which was held in Denver, Colorado and attended by over 950 people.

This year's other nominees included:

Econiq's The Conversation Hub : A patented, next-generation shared-screen technology that uses the power of visual communication to maintain client focus during meetings, improve connection, enhance discovery, and create new opportunities for businesses.

: A patented, next-generation shared-screen technology that uses the power of visual communication to maintain client focus during meetings, improve connection, enhance discovery, and create new opportunities for businesses. Hubly : Technology that helps growing financial advisory firms deliver an exceptional client experience with a visual dashboard to manage best-practice workflows, processes, and individual client relationships.

: Technology that helps growing financial advisory firms deliver an exceptional client experience with a visual dashboard to manage best-practice workflows, processes, and individual client relationships. Lumiant : A customer experience, advice, and client engagement platform empowering advisors to connect with families around their values and money goals to help them make better choices and live their best lives.

: A customer experience, advice, and client engagement platform empowering advisors to connect with families around their values and money goals to help them make better choices and live their best lives. Savology : A digital financial planning and financial wellness company. Its mission is to increase the financial security of millions of American households by making financial planning and wellness more accessible, more actionable, and more effective than ever before.

: A digital financial planning and financial wellness company. Its mission is to increase the financial security of millions of American households by making financial planning and wellness more accessible, more actionable, and more effective than ever before. SORA : An autonomous debt optimization software focused on helping financial advisors give their clients reduce their debts by providing the best, personalized rates for new or current mortgage, auto & student loans.

: An autonomous debt optimization software focused on helping financial advisors give their clients reduce their debts by providing the best, personalized rates for new or current mortgage, auto & student loans. VRGL: The first client acquisition, proposal management & retention tool (CAPM & R) that allows advisors to provide immediate value and context by quickly and accurately revealing deep insights into their prospect's investment world.

Now in its fifth year, the #XYPNLive AdvisorTech Expo (formerly known as XYPN's FinTech Competition) brings the latest emerging advancements in advisor technology to its advisor community. In order to participate, companies must have either launched in the past 12 months, and the company (or its new offering) must still be below $1M in revenue.

"One of the biggest challenges for emerging AdvisorTech companies is that it's still hard to 'get noticed' by the advisor community with a startup's limited marketing budget," said XYPN co-founder and Executive Chairman Michael Kitces. "As a result, our goal from the start was to provide a platform that helps new Advisor Technology get seen by advisors and help early-stage startups get traction. We're incredibly proud of the track record of growth for our prior AdvisorTech Expo winners, including Snappy Kraken, Vestwell, and Holistiplan, many of which debuted for the first time at XYPN LIVE. And we can't wait to see who the winner is this year!"

Initial submissions were evaluated by Kitces, advisor tech guru Bill Winterberg, and two advisor practitioners, to determine which were showcasing the most promising and interesting new tools to facilitate Advice Engagement, and would receive the privilege of presenting live to #XYPNLive attendees at the on-site Expo.

"To ensure value for our attendees and exhibitors, we're highly selective of the type of companies we accept to participate in the AdvisorTech Expo, choosing only those who are most relevant to advisors truly focused on financial planning," said Alan Moore, Chief Executive Officer, XY Planning Network. "This year's roster was no exception. To be named Best-in-Show against a backdrop of highly accomplished companies is an impressive feat and showcases the best of the best that is propelling the financial advisory industry forward."

"We are thrilled to have won the 2022 XYPN AdvisorTech Expo and excited to have received so much support and encouragement from XYPN advisors. Thank you to Michael Kitces, Alan Moore, and the XYPN team for continuing to champion innovation in #AdvisorTech and to host this important annual competition. This is a great sign that our mission to revolutionize retirement planning is on the right track. See you all again next year at XYPNLive 2023!" Johnny Poulsen, CEO, Income Lab

This year's finalists received an invitation to showcase their tech at #XYPNLIVE and were additionally featured on the XY Planning Network blog. This year's winner is also invited to return for the #XYPNLive 2023 to showcase how they continue to grow and innovate. Many past winners have leveraged their participation in the AdvisorTech expo to launch successful entrances into the highly competitive wealthtech industry, including Snappy Kraken, Vestwell, and Holistiplan.

About XY Planning Network

XY Planning Network is the leading financial planning platform for fee-for-service financial advisors who want to serve Gen X and Gen Y clients, providing comprehensive financial planning services for a monthly subscription fee and without product sales or asset minimums. The Network offers a virtual community for new and established financial advisors who want to serve a younger clientele, and provides its members compliance support services, marketing support, business tools and templates, and a wide range of technology solutions.

For more information about #XYPNLive, XY Planning Network and the finalists, please visit www.xyplanningnetwork.com.

About Income Lab

Income Lab is the only provider of software for truly dynamic retirement income planning. Financial advisors use Income Lab's advanced technology to build and monitor dynamic retirement income plans that help retirees adjust for evolving economic and market conditions and make tax-smart distribution decisions, so they can face retirement with confidence.

Denver-based Income Lab was co-founded in 2018 by Chief Innovation Officer Justin Fitzpatrick, Ph.D., CFA, CFP®, and CEO Johnny Poulsen, CFP®, after careers in financial services sales, distribution, and management. For more information about Income Lab and Life Hub, visit www.incomelaboratory.com.

