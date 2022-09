Income not enough to break British class barriers, research finds

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

People from a prosperous background are more likely to move, and end up in richer areas, than those with working-class parentsClass background remains a barrier to accessing opportunities in later life, even among those who are successful, new research has found.A study of 8,118 professionals and higher-level managers found that those who came from a prosperous background were much more likely to move around the UK, and ended up in richer areas when they did move, than those with working-class parents. Continue reading...