Increase In Customers and Projects Delivers Continued Revenue Growth for Telemis

Strong performance and product enhancements set the groundwork for a bright 2019-20

LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemis, the medical imaging, archiving and transmission specialist has announced a robust set of financial results for 2018-19, with revenues of €8.19M. These revenues, along with strong performance through the year have delivered an increase in pre-tax profits of €914,246 – an increase of 2% over the previous year. Significantly, this represents the 17th consecutive year of profitability for the business.

The success of the new INTUITUS business intelligence line, launched just last year, has contributed to the financial success. The system delivers many benefits for patient care, including the DACS dose archiving system that monitors the long-term X-ray dose received by patients. For hospital management, INTUITUS supports specific data monitoring of key performance indicators, allowing the achievement of certifications including JCI, ACI and NIAZ.

Naturally, INTUITUS has garnered a high level of interest from every hospital visited by Telemis and the first four clients successfully received their new hospital intelligence systems during the year.

2018-19 also saw the announcement of a significant update to Telemis' Multimedia Archiving and Communication System (MACS). The next generation (4.90) delivers multiple additional features that will address the needs of the wider medical community. Among the various enhancements, version 4.90 now offers modules to speed the integration of artificial intelligence tools.

Commercial success has increased the number of sites where Telemis has installations to 278, an increase of 9% over the previous year. Rollout of the next generation of the MACS system to all clients began in March 2019 and will continue throughout 2019-20.

As a result of the strong 2018-19, the balance sheet totals in excess of €15 million, with over €9 million in equity. This financial strength makes Telemis a trusted partner for clinics and hospitals seeking advanced IT solutions, now and in the future.

Stephane Ketelaer, CEO, Telemis commented: "It has been another strong year for our company, with an increase in profitability – after seventeen years of continuous profit. We have increased our customer base and existing customers will benefit from the significant new capabilities of our next generation MACS system.

Our new business intelligence line, INTUITUS, has provoked a strong positive reaction from customers and as we roll this out during the next year, the SaaS revenue model will deliver consistent revenues for many years to come, complementing the current project-based model.

Our success continues to be due to our excellent team and their dedication to deliver market-leading products and services to our highly valued customers. We're looking forward to a successful 2019-20 as we get closer to two decades of profitability."

About Telemis

Telemis specialises in the development of medical imaging software and more specifically MACS (Multimedia Archiving and Communication System) software. The Telemis product line aims to assist hospitals, clinics and private practices to manage digital medical images and to eliminate the need for X-ray film, thereby reducing costs and increasing the quality of the care provided.

Created in 1999 as a start-up from advanced university research, Telemis is located on the campus of the Université catholique de Louvain (UCL) in Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium with international offices in Luxembourg, Toulouse, Turin and Neuchâtel. It shares and collaborates with UCL and other top notch university centers on technology development and, as a leading provider of integrated medical imaging IT solutions, has equipped 278 hospitals and other healthcare centres with its products across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017516/Telemis.jpg