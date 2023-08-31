Increased number of shares and votes in BTS Group

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, August 31, 2023





STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS GROUP AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, has increased the number of shares and votes in the company. The increase follows a directed new issue of shares to settle a previously announced acquisition.

During August, a directed new issue of 22,472 class B shares was made. Following this, the total number of shares in BTS Group amounts to 19,396,819, divided into 853,800 class A shares and 18,543,019 class B shares. The number of votes amounts to 27,081,019, divided into 8,538,000 votes attributable to Class A shares and 18,543,019 votes attributable to Class B shares. After the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK 6,465,606.

For further information, please see the press release on August 24, 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-587 070 02

+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was provided, through the above contact person, for publication on August 31, 2023, at 08:00 CEST.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 1,200 professionals in 37 offices located on six continents. For over 35 years, we’ve been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.

We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It’s strategy made personal.

Our primary practice areas include Change and transformation, Leadership development and Sales and marketing. In support of offerings from our primary practice areas, we have centers of excellence in Assessments for talent selection and development, Business acumen and innovation skill-building and Coaching as a practical tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action.

We’ve partnered with over 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com .

Attachment