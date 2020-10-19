Increasing Adoption of Smart Technologies to Propel Fans and Blowers Market Forward: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow at a rate of about 5% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, the global fan and blowers market is expected to chart a notable growth trajectory. Valuation will reach worth of USD 11.3 billion by the end of the forecast period. The market is growing - it is pertinent to note here - on the back of multiple positively impacting trends and drivers.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Commercial and industrial sectors, world over, are growing. It will impact growth in the global fans and blowers market in a positive manner. Players in the market are focusing upon product design. Technology is a major factor of growth. As smart technologies make in-roads in the market, demand would only grow further."

Key Findings of Global Fans and Blowers Market Study:

· Standard ceiling fans segment in the product type category are set to dominate the market landscape over the forecast period

· A significant growth will be charted by the offline segment of the distribution channel category over the same period

· In the regional market of Asia Pacific, e-commerce is witnessing a growing popularity among consumers

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Fans and Blowers Market:

Technological advancement, coupled with growing adoption of smart technologies, is a massive growth contributor in the market

Over the forecast period, increasing disposable income will play a positive role in helping the market grow

Increasing population and improvement in residential infrastructure development are enabling growth in the market further

Investment in the commercial sector is also increasing, helping the market take on a better growth trajectory

Regional Analysis of Global Fans and Blowers Market:

As far as a regional analysis is concerned, the charts are led by Asia Pacific and the trend is anticipated to sustain itself over the forecast period

and the trend is anticipated to sustain itself over the forecast period In the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, countries that will lead the growth include India and China

(APAC) region, countries that will lead the growth include and It is pertinent to note here that African region is also contributing notably to market growth

Competitive Landscape of the Global Fans and Blowers Market:

As far as revenue share is concerned in the market, it is pertinent to note about 30% is held by just a handful of leading players. Names that are well-received in the market include ACME Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation, Air Control Industries, Inc., Airmaster Fan, Alfa Fans, Gardner Denver, Inc., Continental Blower, LLC, and Air King America, LLC. The market is moderately fragmented.

Players are using a variety of growth strategies, usually a mix of inorganic and organic, to stay ahead of their game. Innovation is a key focus area for a number of top players, eyeing better revenues. In the recent past, strategies that have changed the game are key alliances and product development. For instance, in 2020, CycloBlower VHX was launched by Gardner Denver Inc. The blower boasts of a variable helix to helical screw design. It is known for efficiency and superior performance.

Global Fans & Blowers Market: Segmentation

Fans & Blowers Market, by Type

Standard Ceiling Fans

HVLS Ceiling Fans

Caged Direction

Wall Mount



Box Fans

Ceiling Columns Destratification Fans

Portable Evaporative Coolers

Air Supply

Intake Fans



Ventilation Fans

Exhaust Fans/Blowers

Fans & Blowers Market, by Application

Commercial

Automotive Dealership & Showrooms



Education Institutes



Grocery, Food Sales, & Convenience Stores



Restaurants, Bars, Food Service, & Fast Food



Health Clubs



Convention Centers



Healthcare & Life Sciences



Hospitality, Hotel, & Lodging



Offices



Public Assembly & Municipal



Retail & Malls



Sports Arenas

Industrial

Manufacturing



Automotive



Processing



Packaging (Bottling)



Agriculture & Livestock Farming



Automotive Service



Food & Beverage



Petrochemical



Power Generation

Others

Religious Places



Warehouse, Storage, Distribution, etc.

Fans & Blowers Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Fans & Blowers Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Western Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Nordic Countries





Belgium





Netherlands





Luxemburg





Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe



Poland





Russia





Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



Southern Africa



Northern Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Peru



Chile



Rest of Latin America

