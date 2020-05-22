Increasing Blood Oxygenation With D'OXYVA® Can Reduce the Effects of Underlying Health Issues on COVID-19 Infections

PASADENA, Calif., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- D'OXYVA® is a groundbreaking, completely painless, and noninvasive transdermal delivery system shown to improve blood perfusion and tissue oxygenation. A proprietary product of Circularity Healthcare, a private company focused on manufacturing medical technological products, D'OXYVA® could help reduce the impact of preexisting health conditions on the outcome of a COVID-19 infection.

People with an increased risk for COVID-19 infection are mainly those with previous health problems, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory disease, old age, and/or immunodeficiency. Among those risk factors, cardiovascular disease stands as one of the most dangerous. Even though the full extent of the interplay between cardiovascular disease and COVID-19 is not yet known, a recently discovered effect of a COVID-19 infection is the development of potentially deadly blood clots. By increasing tissue oxygenation through improved oxygen-rich blood flow, the health risk associated with preexisting cardiovascular disease can be countered by diminishing the effects of blood clotting and reducing the physical heart exertion needed to pump blood to major organs.

So far, acute treatment of serious cases of COVID-19 has involved using blood thinners (anticoagulants), like heparin, and oxygenation. D'OXYVA® represents a new treatment option.

D'OXYVA® uses vaporized, ultra-purified carbon dioxide to improve the body's self-healing functions. It delivers this non-toxic compound via a non-invasive skin-delivery method, which has been shown to be more effective and safer than inhalation, a routine delivery method in hospital settings. The FDA-approved medical CO2 gets mixed with water inside the device, producing an active solution of supersaturated CO2 and water (H2O) vapor that improves skin microcirculation and blood circulation after dissolving into the skin.

Clinical studies have shown that D'OXYVA® increases O₂ saturation in patients treated with transdermal CO₂, in comparison to controls up to two hours after application; lowers heart rate; and increases perfusion index.

Based on this evidence, D'OXYVA®, the first biotech solution of its kind to improve overall oxygen-rich blood flow, is perfectly suited to help improve health outcomes of COVID-19 patients, whether or not they have preexisting conditions.

ABOUT CIRCULARITY HEALTHCARE

Circularity Healthcare, LLC, headquartered in Pasadena, California, is an emerging world leader in proprietary circulatory health and noninvasive delivery technologies, committed to helping improve life quality by developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical, pharmaceutical, and consumer health products. Circularity specializes in groundbreaking noninvasive technologies for affordable and portable transdermal delivery systems, and is pursuing regulatory approval worldwide as a way of handling cardiovascular and microcirculatory blood flow issues, as well as immune and autonomic nervous system disorders.

