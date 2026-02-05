Philips Aktie
WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538
|
05.02.2026 08:12:36
Increasing NHS cardiac scanning capacity through the use of training with Radiology Operations Command Center
Discover how Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust partnered with Philips to use the Radiology Operations Command Center to increase radiographer training capacity, reduce scan times and enhance cardiac imaging throughput through virtual collaboration and workflow support.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Philips Electronics N.V.
Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.
|
14:33
|Schmähpreis rückt auf Messe Fälschungen ins Rampenlicht (dpa-AFX)
|
23.12.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Philips auf 'Hold' - Ziel 25 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
04.11.25
|Philips-Aktie steigt: Philips optimistischer für Marge - Auftragseingänge angezogen (dpa-AFX)
|
04.11.25
|ROUNDUP: Philips wird optimistischer für Marge und erzielt starkes Neugeschäft (dpa-AFX)
|
04.11.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Philips auf 'Buy' - Ziel 28 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
04.11.25
|Starkes Neugeschäft, Wachstum in Nordamerika: Philips optimistischer für Marge (dpa-AFX)
|
29.10.25
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Philips auf 'Hold' - Ziel 25 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
28.10.25
|Philips-Aktie im Minus: FDA kritisiert Produktionsstätten (dpa-AFX)