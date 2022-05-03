|
Incredible! Meta Platforms Adds 50 Million Users to its Massive Total
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) released its first-quarter 2022 earnings after the markets closed on Wednesday, April 27. The company, formerly known as Facebook, revealed that it added a remarkable 50 million users to its family of apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. The colossal growth comes as it nears four billion monthly active users and three billion daily ones. The markets liked what they saw from Meta, and the stock surged on the day following the report. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
