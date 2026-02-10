Incyte Aktie
WKN: 896133 / ISIN: US45337C1027
|
10.02.2026 13:43:18
Incyte Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $299.3 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $201.2 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $367.9 million or $1.80 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.5 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 27.8% to $1.506 billion from $1.178 billion last year.
Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $299.3 Mln. vs. $201.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.46 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $1.506 Bln vs. $1.178 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Incyte Corp.
|
16:04
|S&P 500-Wert Incyte-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Incyte von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26
|Ausblick: Incyte präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Incyte-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Incyte-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|S&P 500-Papier Incyte-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Incyte von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Incyte-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Incyte von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|S&P 500-Papier Incyte-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Incyte von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.26