10.02.2026 13:43:18

Incyte Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $299.3 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $201.2 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $367.9 million or $1.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.5 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.8% to $1.506 billion from $1.178 billion last year.

Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $299.3 Mln. vs. $201.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.46 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $1.506 Bln vs. $1.178 Bln last year.

