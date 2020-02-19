Indeflex Expands into New West Coast Office

PETALUMA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indeflex is a business platform for entrepreneurs of all stripes specializing in flexible payment processing solutions and technology that works for real businesses. They are rapidly growing and recently expanded to a brand-new office space at the Petaluma Marina Business Center located along the beautiful Petaluma River in addition to their East Coast office located in St. Augustine, FL. The new location will house the existing West Coast team and has room to add up to a dozen additional employees at this location.

Since launching in November 2019, Indeflex has grown quickly with dozens of sales partners working nationwide and two office locations in St. Augustine, FL and Petaluma, CA where the in-house support team of Sales Directors, technology support, engineering, and operations professionals work to support Indeflex's nationwide independent sales team infrastructure. This new office location has a wall of windows along the southern edge of the building that brings a lot of energy and natural light into the space. It is also located next door to the Sheraton which offers great accommodations and top-notch restaurants for any visiting team members or guests and is easily accessed from Highway 101 if traveling from either wine country or San Francisco.

Managing Partner Paul Dobson who operates the West Coast team said, "It's simply a beautiful place to work. We always have fun, it's a double plus when you can do it in a great space as well. The office also gives us plenty of room as we continue to grow the Indeflex team."

About Indeflex

Indeflex is an entrepreneur-centric platform focused on offering flexible options for merchants and a great career opportunity for independent sales partners nationwide. Indeflex is built for entrepreneurs. With flexible options for merchants to save on processing fees, such as the Flat Cash program, and a ready-made business model for partners to grow their portfolio using a suite of cutting-edge technologies, Indeflex has everything businesses need to excel.

