15.03.2022 14:05:00
Indellient Inc. Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage
A Cloud Transformation Partner
TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Indellient inc., a leader in cloud transformation, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a Google Cloud Service Partner.
As a Google Cloud partner, Indellient offers customers professional services to create sustainable value-driven solutions. We help customers by:
- Creating new digital solutions: Build next generation applications using cloud native technologies to unlock new revenue streams and opportunities.
- Modernizing core systems: Convert your legacy applications to cloud based solutions to gain the benefits of scalability, efficiency, and cloud services integration.
- Harnessing data: Integrate valuable insights into solutions using data-driven cloud transformation to build competitive advantage.
- Optimizing your operations: Establish a cloud operating model, including automated cloud provisioning to balance performance and operating cost in real-time.
"The Indellient team is tremendously excited about the potential that can be realized through our membership in Google Cloud's Partner Advantage program. Our team's experience scaling data-driven solutions for enterprise clients, combined with the leading investments by the Google Cloud team in data-centric services and capabilities are a perfect match to accelerate transformative initiatives at our existing and prospective clients." - Adam Caromicoli, President
Visit http://www.indellient.com/ for more information.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indellient-inc-joins-google-cloud-partner-advantage-301502254.html
SOURCE Indellient Inc
