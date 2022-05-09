|
09.05.2022 16:00:00
Independence Blue Cross announces winners and finalists of its 4th Annual Celebrate Caring campaign honoring outstanding nurses
PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Nurses Week (May 6 – 12), Independence Blue Cross (Independence) is proud to announce the winners and finalists of its fourth annual Celebrate Caring campaign that honors extraordinary nurses in the Philadelphia region. Independence annually celebrates nurses who demonstrate superior care and compassion to their patients and communities.
The nurses that are recognized this year come from a wide variety of specialties and locations throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Honorees were chosen from hundreds of nominations submitted by co-workers, patients, family, friends, and more.
The winners
The winners' inspiring stories will be shared by Independence's media partners 6abc and iHeartRadio. Independence will also make donations on behalf of each winner to nonprofit organizations of their choice. And as a thank you, winners will receive a gift card and enjoy dinner for two and a night's stay in Atlantic City.
Ann Coyle, RNC-NIC, CPLC, BS-P — Virtua Health
For more than 20 years, Ann Coyle worked as a neonatal nurse helping children and their families through the most difficult situations. Coyle spearheaded the creation of Virtua's Angel Garden for parents who have lost an infant or pregnancy. Today, she works as a Manager of Perinatal Bereavement at Virtua Health where she continues to provide compassionate support for grieving families. Coyle is using her donation to support The Virtua Foundation to help its NICU.
Bonnie Sandy, LPN — Horsham Clinic
Throughout Bonnie Sandy's nursing career, she has worked in a wide range of settings from caring for disabled children to hospice care. But it was a family tragedy that inspired her to pursue her passion of mental health nursing. She now works as a psychiatric nurse at Horsham Clinic and continues to advocate for those struggling with their mental health. Sandy is using her donation to support the Pennsylvania chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Lenore Sears, MSN, RN — Healthcare STAT Home Care
Affectionately referred to as a "Super Nurse" and a "Health Care Shero," Lenore Sears has worked as a home care nurse for more than 25 years where she is known for her commitment to caring for patients, their families, and her community. Sears is also passionate about nursing education and mentoring the next generation of nurses. She is using her donation to support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Nurse's Health Ministry Scholarship Fund at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.
The COVID-19 honorees
This year, Independence is also honoring two additional nurses in a special COVID-19 designation for their roles in vaccinating people in Delaware County and Philadelphia.
These honorees will have their inspirational stories shared by Independence's media partners 6abc and iHeartRadio. Independence will also make donations on behalf of each honoree to nonprofit organizations of their choice. As a thank you, each will also receive a gift card and will be highlighted on Independence's Celebrate Caring website and social media channels.
Markeya Johnson, MSN — Public Health Management Corporation, Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
Markeya Johnson is an experienced, master's-trained nurse who oversees care for people experiencing homelessness while serving as a nursing supervisor on the weekends. During the pandemic, she has used her public health nursing background to identify areas in Delaware County and Philadelphia that had the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates and has worked to create clinics where people could be vaccinated.
DaVeda Graham, MSN, APRN, CRNP, AG/PCNP, CME, PHN — My Doc Urgent Care, Vitable Health
DaVeda Graham is a versatile and experienced nurse practitioner and educator who has cared for patients in a variety of settings. Dedicated to public health, she has worked throughout the pandemic to help thousands of people in Delaware County receive the COVID-19 vaccination. She is also focused on health literacy and health equity, working to ensure that high-risk and vulnerable communities are treated with respect and cared for appropriately.
The finalists
Independence also recognizes seven finalists who demonstrated exemplary care and compassion in their nursing roles. The finalists will receive a gift card and will be featured on ibx.com/nurses and Independence's social media channels.
- Chanel Hart, MSN, RN, Jefferson Family & Community Medicine
- Allen Staltmayer, BNS, RN, CMSRN, Capital Health
- Paul Robinson, RN, ANS Infusion, Inc.
- Louis Bellace, RN, BSN, MS, PHRN, CFRN, CEN, CMTE, Nemours Children's Hospital
- Gretchen Ennis, RN, St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates
- Nishelle Harris-Hines, DNP, MSN, RN Wilmington VA Medical Center, Nemours Children's Hospital
- Shantia McCoy-Jones, MSN, RN, CRNP, CWCN, Corporal Michael Crescenz VA Medical Center
Visit ibx.com/nurses for more about the winners and finalists. For more information about the company's response to COVID-19, visit ibx.com/covid19. For more on Celebrate Caring, visit ibx.com/nurses or follow #CelebrateCaring on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
About Independence Blue Cross
Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For more than 80 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. More than 300 nurses are employed in important roles throughout the Independence Blue Cross Family of Companies supporting our members in various ways, including Appeals Coordinators, Care Management Coordinators, Case Managers, Health Coaches, Research Nurses, and more. To learn more, visit ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Ruth Stoolman
ruth.stoolman@ibx.com
215-667-9537
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independence-blue-cross-announces-winners-and-finalists-of-its-4th-annual-celebrate-caring-campaign-honoring-outstanding-nurses-301542641.html
SOURCE Independence Blue Cross
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: Dow letztlich mit kräftigem Abschlag -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX schlussendlich tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins aus dem Handel
In den USA notierten die Börsen am ersten Tag der Handelswoche tiefer. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag sehr schwach. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zum Wochenstart deutliche Verluste. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.