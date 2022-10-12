Independence Blue Cross Medicare Advantage plans rate among the nation's best for second year in a row

Keystone 65 HMO remains largest plan in the Philadelphia five-county region to earn five out of five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Blue Cross' (Independence) Keystone 65 HMO Medicare Advantage plans have earned the nation's best rating for a second year in a row. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded our plans a prestigious five out of five stars for the 2023 Star Ratings. Independence's Personal Choice 65SM PPO plans also earned a strong four-star rating.

"We are proud to have earned another five-star recognition from CMS, and believe it reflects our commitment to providing our members outstanding service, support, and access to high-quality health care," said Independence Blue Cross President and CEO Gregory E. Deavens. "This accomplishment validates the advantage of our team's collaborative approach to engaging members and delivering valuable and reliable benefits."

The Star Ratings were created by CMS to help individuals and caregivers compare the performance and quality of Medicare Advantage plans and Part D prescription drug plans. They are published annually and provide a scorecard on each plan's quality and performance measures (e.g., member compliance with preventive care and screening recommendations, chronic condition management, customer service, access to care, and more). When a plan earns five stars it receives more funding to enhance member benefits and can be sold all year, not just during open enrollment.

Earning five stars two years in a row reflects an ongoing effort by Independence to provide high‐quality Medicare Advantage plans that meet or exceed all of CMS's quality benchmarks. It also shows that Independence has outstanding customer service and excels at helping members obtain high-quality care and access programs that help them get and stay healthy.

"Our team continues to go above and beyond," said Steve Fera, executive vice president of Public Affairs and Government Markets at Independence. "We offer comprehensive health benefits and stellar customer service to every senior in every ZIP code we serve. We also work with community organizations throughout the region to help address factors that influence health outcomes, like transportation and access to nutritious foods."

About Independence Blue Cross

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. For more than 80 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

