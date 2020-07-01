Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Reports Certain Operational And Financial Data For Second Quarter Of 2020

HOUSTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company" or "ICD") (NYSE: ICD) provided the following operational and financial updates for the three months ended June 30, 2020:

The Company expects to report approximately 834 revenue days during the three months ended June 30, 2020 . Reported revenue days exclude rigs earning revenues on an early termination basis.

. Reported revenue days exclude rigs earning revenues on an early termination basis. The Company expects to report a backlog of term contracts with original terms of six months or more of approximately $15.1 million as of June 30, 2020 , representing approximately 2.26 rig years of work. Of this backlog, 84% is expected to be realized during the remainder of 2020.

as of , representing approximately 2.26 rig years of work. Of this backlog, 84% is expected to be realized during the remainder of 2020. The Company exited the quarter with five rigs operating and one additional rig earning revenue on an early termination basis.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company issued 1,192,566 shares of common stock at an average gross selling price of $6.15 per share pursuant to its ATM stock offering. The Company expects weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , to be approximately 4,018,000 shares.

