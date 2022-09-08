Independence Point Advisors Expands Senior Leadership with New Appointments in Consumer, Energy Transition, and Fintech

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Point Advisors, the first women-owned investment bank and advisory firm on Wall Street, today announced the addition of three senior hires, expanding the company's expertise in consumer, energy transition and fintech. Each hire will lead a new group within the firm as it continues to grow.

"Businesses today are evolving rapidly, and they are looking for strategic advisors with deep expertise in their sectors and experience unlocking strategic capital," said Anne Clarke Wolff, Founder and CEO, Independence Point Advisors. "The addition of these senior experts to our growing team will help us achieve our mission - delivering superior client outcomes with a curated, diverse team of exceptional Wall Street and corporate talent."

The new hires include:

Dean Keller joins Independence Point Advisors as Partner, where he will head the firm's Power Industry and Energy Transition efforts. Keller joins Independence Point Advisors from Guggenheim Securities, where he served as Senior Managing Director and leader in the Global Power, Energy & Renewables Group, of which he was a founding member. During his 25+ years in the power industry, Keller has advised a wide range of companies on transactions exceeding $200 billion in aggregate value.

"The energy transition revolution will involve trillions of dollars of investment that will require modern solutions, crafted by industry executives and investment bankers committed to creativity and collaboration," said Keller.

Randi Abada joins Independence Point Advisors as Managing Director, leading the Consumer Coverage and Investor Relations Advisory group. She is a veteran finance professional with more than 25 years of sell side and buy side investor experience, along with senior executive roles in strategic finance, investor relations and treasury at leading consumer companies. Abada brings extensive knowledge and experience in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, equity fundraising, capital allocation advice, investor relations, and IPO readiness advice.

"The diverse experience and capabilities of IPA's consumer team enable us to provide differentiated advice to clients across all stages of growth, from early-stage capital raising and IPO readiness planning to M&A transactions, capital allocation advice and investor relations advisory for public companies," said Abada.

Mariquit Corcoran joins Independence Point Advisors as Managing Director, leading the Fintech Advisory and Venture Capital Coverage group. Prior to Independence Point Advisors, Corcoran served as Managing Director and Chief Innovation Officer at Barclays. While at Barclays, she led the Rise Platform, a physical and digital ecosystem where fintechs around the world can connect, create, and scale, and launched the Female Innovators Lab by Barclays and Anthemis, a venture fund and studio aimed at helping female entrepreneurs launch new companies in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

"IPA was founded by Anne because she recognized much-needed changes in the industry. I'm excited to help lead the efforts in working with the next generation of founders on how to maximize their successes and outcomes," said Corcoran.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Dean, Randi and Mariquit to our growing team," said Wolff. "Their wisdom, expertise, and experience will help Independence Point Advisors deliver unique perspectives to our clients and solutions that meet the needs of CEOs and decision makers navigating today's complex, historic changes."

About Independence Point Advisors

IPA is a purpose-built modern investment bank and strategic advisory firm. IPA's differentiated portfolio includes mergers and acquisitions advice, capital markets advice and underwriting, and strategic advice in investor relations, ESG, risk and human capital.

We are women-owned and have a curated, diverse team of exceptional Wall Street and corporate talent driven by an entrepreneurial culture. A collaborative and agile team with a powerful network of strategic partners delivers unique perspectives and builds long-term client relationships.

For more information, please visit www.independencepoint.com and LinkedIn: Independence Point Advisors.

Media Contact

Emma Harris

The Harris Agency

emma@theharris.agency

201-213-7877

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independence-point-advisors-expands-senior-leadership-with-new-appointments-in-consumer-energy-transition-and-fintech-301619893.html

SOURCE Independence Point Advisors