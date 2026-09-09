Independence Realty Trust To Merge With Centerspace In All-Stock Deal

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) and Centerspace (CSR) announced an agreement to merge their businesses in an all-stock transaction, creating a middle-market multifamily REIT.

The combined company, with a total enterprise value of approximately $8.1 billion, will strengthen IRT's diversification across Sunbelt, Midwest, and Mountain West markets, while improving its access to capital markets and lowering its cost of capital over the long term. Meanwhile, Centerspace will benefit from enhanced access to capital markets and a meaningful reduction in leverage.

As per the terms of the deal, Centerspace shareholders will receive 3.800 shares of IRT common stock for each share of Centerspace common stock owned and holders of common units in Centerspace's operating partnership will receive 3.800 common units in IRT's operating partnership.

Upon closing, IRT stockholders will own approximately 78% and Centerspace shareholders will own approximately 22% of the combined company's equity on a fully diluted basis, excluding preferred units.

The transaction is expected to be approximately 5% accretive to IRT's 2027 Core FFO per share on a leverage-neutral basis.

The combined entity will be led by IRT's management team, with Scott Schaeffer serving as Chief Executive Officer and James Sebra serving as Chief Financial Officer.

The combined company will retain the Independence Realty Trust name and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "IRT" on the New York Stock Exchange.

The transaction, expected to qualify as a tax-free reorganization, is estimated to close as early as the end of the fourth quarter of 2026.

Currently, CSR is trading at $57.83, up 9.71 percent, and IRT is trading at $15.36, down 3.42 percent on the NYSE.