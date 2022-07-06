For Immediate Release 6 July 2022

Independent Director Andrey Sharonov Elected Chairman of PhosAgros Board of Directors

Moscow The Board of Directors of PJSC Phosagro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the worlds leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, elected the independent director Andrey Sharonov as its Chairman at its first meeting following the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Alexander Sharabaiko was elected Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The meeting also approved the leadership and membership of the Board committees. The independent director Viktor Cherepov was elected Chairman of the Audit Committee; Ivan Rodionov was elected Chairman of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee; and Alexander Sharabaiko was elected Chairman of the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee. Sergey Samosyuk was re-elected Secretary of the Board of Directors.

The meeting also approved a preliminary work plan for the Board of Directors for the period until 30 June 2023. The next meeting of the Board is planned for 4 August 2022.

About the Company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the worlds leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgros fertilizers are highly effective, ensuring the improved quality of agricultural produce and avoiding soil contamination by heavy metals.

PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of NAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europes leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed, and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.

The companys main products, including phosphite, over 50 types of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in over 102 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).

More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru