Independent Expert Assessment Validates RenovaroCube’s Potential as a Groundbreaking AI Platform Starting with Early Cancer Detection

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: RENB) - PersonalAIze, a cutting-edge company in AI and machine learning applications for healthcare, has conducted a comprehensive evaluation of RenovaroCube’s advanced AI platform. This effort is spearheaded by PersonalAIze CEOs and AI experts, Mark Hoogendoorn and Sandjai Bhulai, who bring their extensive expertise to assess the platform developed under the guidance of Frank van Asch, CTO and co-Founder of the technology on which RenovaroCube is based.

Prof. Mark Hoogendoorn, also a professor of Artificial Intelligence, expressed his enthusiasm: "We were pleased to be engaged to make an assessment of the AI platform; this is exactly the area of PersonalAIze’s expertise.”

Frank van Asch remarked on the collaboration, "The expertise of PersonalAIze’s team is exceptional, and their positive evaluation of our AI/ML platform is invaluable.”

RenovaroCube's AI platform has been advancing innovation for the past 12 years, evolving from its award-winning Fintech roots into a potentially groundbreaking multi-omic molecular differential system that identifies cancer in its earliest stages. It is an open platform that can be used as a SaaS by many private sector and academic or other large hospital and health systems. It is also disease agnostic, so it can be expanded for many purposes.

The initial aim is to transform cancer early detection and early detection of recurrence from a small vial of blood (liquid biopsy), potentially supporting clinicians to initiate treatments as soon as possible towards improved outcomes for patients.

In their analysis, PersonalAIze noted the platform's focus on liquid biopsies and third-generation sequencing coupled with AI techniques as highly promising, potentially allowing for comprehensive analysis across varying cancer types and stages. Prof. Sandjai Bhulai, also a professor of Mathematics, commented on the platform’s unique potential and the impressive multidisciplinary team at RenovaroCube under Frank van Asch’s leadership.

Based on these findings, PersonalAIze is eager to collaborate further with RenovaroCube to enhance and commercialize the platform.

PersonalAIze aims to contribute in several key areas:

Advancing AI models by leveraging the latest state-of-the-art techniques.

Supporting the professional growth of the software team.

Enhancing the explainability of AI models, engaging clinicians in model development.

Selecting optimal patient groups for data collection and evaluating models and final products in clinical settings.

This partnership could represent a substantial step forward in the fight against cancer, bringing together AI innovation and healthcare expertise to develop a powerful tool for early detection that has the potential to save countless lives.

About Renovaro

Renovaro aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro Inc. includes RenovaroBio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and RenovaroCube.

RenovaroCube has developed an award-winning AI platform that is committed to the early detection of cancer and its recurrence and monitoring subsequent treatments. RenovaroCube intervenes at a stage where potential therapy can be most effective. RenovaroCube is a molecular data science company with a background in FinTech and a 12-year history. It brings together proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology, multi-omics, multi-modal data, and the expertise of a carefully selected multidisciplinary team to radically accelerate precision medicine and enable breakthrough changes in cancer care.

About PersonalAIze

PersonalAIze focusses on building solutions that improve healthcare by leveraging state-of-the-art AI techniques. It has been founded by four experienced professors bringing together decades of research experience in AI and healthcare with the aim to bring the latest scientific AI developments into healthcare practice faster. PersonalAIze does this through both consultancy and product development and targets clinical decision making systems as well as improvement of health care operations such as capacity planning.

