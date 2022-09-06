|
Independent Financial Appoints Dan Strodel as Chief Banking Officer
Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the holding company for Independent Financial, today announced the appointment of Dan Strodel as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. In his new role, Mr. Strodel will be responsible for key revenue-generating lines of business including Commercial, Middle Market and Specialty Banking, Treasury Solutions, SBA, Mortgage and Private Capital Management.
"Dan has been an integral part of the company’s growth over the past 10 years,” said Independent Financial President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Hobbs. "I am confident that the depth of his professional experience and high-quality leadership make him the ideal person for this vital role.”
Mr. Strodel joined Independent Financial in 2012 as the Dallas Market President, most recently serving as President of the Texas market. With over 39 years of financial experience, Mr. Strodel has held senior leadership positions at both larger and community-based banks, primarily in commercial real estate and private banking. Mr. Strodel holds a B.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from Southern Methodist University.
"This is an exciting time to be a part of Independent Financial as we continue to focus on future growth,” said Mr. Strodel. "I feel extremely privileged to be a part of such a talented, collaborative leadership team and look forward to continuing to expand on our commitment to our customers and communities.”
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank and its brand Independent Financial, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.
