Independent Living Systems' ILS Meals Fulfills Client and Member Commitments in the Face of Adversity

MIAMI, Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ILS Meals, a product of Independent Living Systems ("ILS") and one of the largest nutritional providers of medically tailored meals nationwide, announces minimal disruption in meals operations despite an accidental fire at its Miami warehouse last night. With over a decade of experience providing Nutritional Support Services, ILS immediately ramped up at its Doral operations center to ensure continuity in service delivery of frozen and shelf-stable meals to Miami seniors in advance of Hurricane Isaias.

"We are thankful that no one was injured, and we are grateful to the courageous Miami-Dade County firefighters who worked hard to contain this fire. ILS Meals has a comprehensive warehouse safety program and disaster preparedness procedures in place, allowing for our rapid response to this incident," said Nestor Plana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of both ILS and ILS Meals. "Our Meals operations have not experienced any significant delays and we expect to meet all commitments despite these operational challenges."

As of early this morning, ILS Meals operations was fully functional with all scheduled deliveries of regular frozen and shelf-stable meals successfully en route. While the change in operations presented several challenges for the company to overcome, ILS anticipates all existing meals orders will be fulfilled without further disruption.

With over 4 Million meals delivered to the most vulnerable populations nationwide just this year alone, ILS Meals has supported its health plan clients as well as various states and counties during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency meals and medically tailored meals ensure that our seniors and other vulnerable populations do not go hungry, but even in the midst of disruptive events will have access to a variety of nutritious and satisfying meals tailored to their unique needs.

ILS, an industry leader in managing high-cost, complex member populations in the Medicaid, Medicare, and Dual-Eligible market for almost two decades specializes in delivering innovative health care solutions to millions of Americans. ILS' comprehensive range of wrap-around person-centered services include Nutritional Support Services – Home Delivered Meals and Nutritional Counseling, Care Management, Transitional Care Services, Managed Long-Term Services and Supports, and more. Delivering meals to more than 4.7 million members nationwide, ILS Meals' Home Delivered Meals Service is at the heart of the solutions provided to health plan, state and county partners and hospital system clients.

About ILS Meals:

ILS Meals is a national leader in home-delivered meals and nutrition services, serving high-quality medically tailored therapeutic meals to healthcare patients, seniors, and children. We believe in the vital role of nutrition to improve the health and quality of life. ILS Meals menus are designed by our team of registered dietitians to foster independence, aid in recovery or reduce the symptoms of a chronic illness and address social determinants of health. ILS Meals has over 18 years' experience serving the Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, pediatric, and special needs populations throughout the United States and its territories. Our meals are designed with care to improve health outcomes, lower readmission rates to acute care settings, improve nutritional health status, address social determinants of health, and foster independence. For more information, visit www.ilsmeals.com.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems ("ILS") is a Florida-based health care services company that provides a range of health care management services on behalf of health care plans, health systems, providers, and community-based organizations. ILS provides member-centric health and support solutions to millions of America's Medicare, Medicaid, dually eligible, and Special Needs populations including those requiring Long-Term Services and Supports. For more information, visit www.ilshealthservices.com.

