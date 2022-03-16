16.03.2022 18:01:05

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS PENNY, MUNNINGS, EDWARDS STEP DOWN FROM NORNICKEL BOARD

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
16-March-2022 / 20:01 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL»

(PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

Moscow, March 16, 2022 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that the Independent Non-Executive Directors Gareth Penny, Roger Munnings and Robert Edwards have stepped down from the company's Board of Directors. Replacement nominees for election to the Board will be announced in due course.

 

This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov,

Vice - president, Investor Relations

 

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.             

Media Relations:     Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00    Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru     Email: ir@nornik.ru

 
ISIN: US55315J1025
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: MNOD
LEI Code: 253400JPTEEW143W3E47
Sequence No.: 149619
EQS News ID: 1304739

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1304739&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

