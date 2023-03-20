|
20.03.2023 03:17:18
Independent Report Identifies Rio Tinto's Cultural Heritage Management Practices Below Standards
(RTTNews) - An independent report commissioned by Rio Tinto plc. (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) found that the company's cultural heritage management practices are still below standards.
The company published the report based on a global audit of its Cultural Heritage Management compliance and performance - one of a number of steps it is taking to continue to find better ways to manage and protect heritage.
The report was produced by consultant Environmental Resources Management Australia or ERM, following an audit of 37 Rio Tinto assets.
Stefani Eagle, ERM Consulting Director (Cultural Heritage), said "While examples of good cultural heritage practice were found, there are further improvements that are required to meet their internal standards and ensure all assets have appropriate foundations, underpinned by the principles of co-design."
Commissioning an independent audit was a commitment made in response to the findings from the Rio Tinto Board Review of Cultural Heritage Management which identified priorities for change following the destruction of the rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in May 2020.
Rio Tinto Chief Executive, Australia, Kellie Parker said that the company has been working to strengthen and improve its approach to cultural heritage and community relations. The company knows it has more work to do and the report gives the company areas for further improvement across its global operations, and the company will adopt all of its recommendations.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.4 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.03.23
|15 Millionen Dollar-Strafe gegen Rio Tinto: Untersuchung wegen Bestechungsvorwürfe beigelegt - Rio Tinto-Aktie unbeeindruckt (Dow Jones)
|
22.02.23
|Rio Tinto-Aktie verlustreich: Rio Tinto mit Gewinneinbruch - Weniger Geld für Aktionäre (finanzen.at)
|
18.10.22
|Rio Tinto-Aktie schwächer: Ziel für Kupferförderung gesenkt (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.22
|Rio Tinto-Aktie verliert: Rio Tinto kommt bei Übernahme von Turquoise Hill voran (Dow Jones)
|
07.06.22
|Salzgitter-Aktie im Minus: Zusammenarbeit bei "grünem Stahl" mit Rio Tinto (Dow Jones)
|
11.04.22
|Rio Tinto-Aktie im Minus: Streit mit russischem Partner RUSAL wegen Sanktionen (Dow Jones)
|
08.04.22
|Rio Tinto-Aktie gefragt: Rio Tinto übernimmt Tonerderaffinerien vollständig - RUSALwegen Russlandsanktionen abgelöst (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Rio Tinto PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.4 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Fed-Entscheid am Mittwoch: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX dreht trotz CS-Übernahme letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt fester -- Verluste zum Handelsende an Asiens Börsen
Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zum Wochenstart aufwärts. Die Übernahme der Credit Suisse durch die UBS sorgte am heimischem Aktienmarkt zunächst für Sorgen, der ATX drehte aber bis zum Handelsende noch ins Plus. Auch beim DAX wurde die Stimmung im Handelsverlauf besser. Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich weiter verunsichert.