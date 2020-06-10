Independent Research Firm Positions Cambridge Semantics as a Leader in Enterprise Data Fabric Market Evaluation

BOSTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cambridge Semantics, the leading provider of graph-driven modern data integration software for the enterprise data fabric, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc., a leading independent technology and market research company, has positioned Cambridge Semantics as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Data Fabric Q2: 2020 (June 2020).

Cambridge Semantics received the highest possible score in nine criteria including Data Integration, Data Preparation, Data Catalog, Data Processing and Persistence, Road Map, Vision, and Solution Awareness

The complete report, which evaluated Cambridge Semantics' Anzo, is available for download here.

Forrester stated that, "Anzo's graph data models provide business users with a visual map of enterprise data that's easy to understand, navigate, and analyze even when your data is vast, siloed, and complex.

Some of the top use cases include customer 360, fraud detection, optimized clinical care, and integrated view of complex businesses and accelerating R&D. Customers like Cambridge Semantics' graph model, data catalog, platform support, and ability to support a broad number of data fabric use cases."

"We believe being positioned as a leader by Forrester reflects our commitment to providing our customers with a market leading modern accelerated integration and discovery platform," says Cambridge Semantics Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Sean Martin. "For the first time, Anzo makes it practical for virtually anyone in an organization—from skilled data scientists to novice business users—to drive the data discovery and integration process and build their own analytics-ready datasets."

According to Forrester, "Data fabric is a hot, emerging market that delivers a unified, intelligent, and integrated end-to-end platform to support new and emerging use cases," suggesting that enterprises look for vendors that leverage graph engines to identify and integrate connected data and support comprehensive end-to-end data management capabilities. The report also states: "The key objective of the data fabric is to accelerate business use cases such as customer 360, customer intelligence, risk analytics, and IoT analytics. To support this, an end-to-end data management capability that includes ingestion, transformation, preparation, discovery, data catalog, integration, governance, and security is essential."

Through a 25-criterion evaluation of enterprise data fabric providers, Forrester researched, analyzed and scored the top 15, underscoring how each provider measures up and helps enterprise architecture professionals select the right one for their needs.

"Unlike other data integration and discovery tools in the market, Anzo applies a semantic, knowledge graph-driven data fabric layer over existing data infrastructure, capturing the real-world meaning of all data sources—structured and unstructured alike," says Chuck Pieper, Chairman & CEO of Cambridge Semantics. "By connecting data into blended, harmonized views at massive enterprise scale, Anzo eliminates data silos and enables exciting new levels of business insight on demand to help enterprises gain a competitive edge in both hybrid and multi-cloud configurations."

About Cambridge Semantics

Cambridge Semantics Inc., The Smart Data Company®, is a big data management and enterprise analytics software company that offers a universal semantic layer to connect and bring meaning to all enterprise data. Its software, the Anzo Smart Data Lake®, allows IT departments and their business users to semantically link, analyze and manage diverse data whether internal or external, structured or unstructured, with speed, at big data scales and at the fraction of the implementation costs of using traditional approaches.

Cambridge Semantics is based in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information visit http://www.cambridgesemantics.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @CamSemantics.

