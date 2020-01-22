Independent Research Firm Shows Cyara CX Assurance Platform Delivers 283 Percent ROI Within Three Years

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyara, provider of the leading Automated CX Assurance platform, has released the findings of Forrester's Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Cyara, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Cyara. The study revealed that organizations using the Cyara CX Assurance Platform experience can expect a 100 percent return on their investment within less than three months and a nearly 3x ROI over three years.

"The digital transformation of contact centers has the potential to expedite and improve the customer service experience," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara. "However, with that shift to digital, and the increasing complexity of systems, enterprises need a solution to ensure they're effectively deploying those systems and delivering an effective customer experience."

Quantifiable benefits of using Cyara's Automated CX Assurance Platform included:



Time spent dealing with SEV1 errors reduced by 90 percent. Before Cyara, organizations would often only become aware of SEV1 errors—critical service or production outages—after an outage occurred, resulting in lost sales and hours spent on remediation. With Cyara, contact center teams identified and prevented potential issues before they occurred.

Repurposed up to 10 percent of call center agents. Interviewees reported fewer dropped calls and improved completion of customer calls within IVR (interactive voice response) systems, reducing the number of customer engagements with agents. As a result, businesses were able to repurpose budget that would have otherwise gone toward funding agent support by phone.

Two-thirds of IVR testers reallocated to other tasks. Cyara improves productivity by reducing time spent on manual testing of systems through automation. As a result, IVR testers that previously conducted manual tests were reallocated to other projects and business requirements.

Abandoned calls reduced by 80 percent. Cyara's automated IVR testing results in improved customer routing and fewer abandoned callers. Customers can expect to reduce abandoned calls—due to customers previously being disconnected or delivered to the wrong agent—by 80 percent. This delivers quantifiable value for sales calls where lost opportunities can be recaptured.

Customer feedback:

An enterprise customer from a healthcare services company shared: "In the past, a severe outage would have happened, and only afterward could we address it. Now, we can be proactive against potential production-based outages."

A financial services customer stated: "Cyara does a whole lot of automated tasks. With that automation, we have become more agile and improved the speed with which we actually start to deploy changes into our product. It helps us keep up to date with everyone else."

Organizations interviewed for the study also experienced the following unquantified benefits:



Improved call quality and improved customer sentiments. Organizations were able to strengthen their customer service experience, recapturing customer value from fewer disconnections and transfers.

Faster time to market on contact center system updates. Cyara effectively removed time spent on the discovery and reporting process, helping organizations improve on time to market for updates. Time spent finding and fixing system defects in testing was also reduced significantly.

Forrester developed the Total Economic Impact of Cyara Study, commissioned by Cyara, through several enterprise executive customer interviews and subsequent financial analysis. Forrester conducted customer interviews across financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, and technology industries. The Total Economic Impact methodology is developed by Forrester and helps companies demonstrate, justify, and realize the tangible value of IT initiatives to both senior management and other key business stakeholders.

Click here to download the Total Economic Impact Study of Cyara.

