Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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05.06.2026 10:06:00
Index Fund Investing Has Been Flawless for 33 Years, but the SpaceX IPO Threatens to Break Everything
Wall Street is abuzz with excitement in anticipation of the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history: SpaceX. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all hit new highs this week ahead of the expected June 12 debut of Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) and space economy conglomerate, which is aiming for a $1.8 trillion valuation.While megacap IPOs should be exciting for Wall Street and investors, a narrative shift surrounding SpaceX has some investors (rightfully) less than enthused about its imminent debut. In addition to likely breaking Saudi Aramco's record cash raise, SpaceX threatens to throw more than three decades of index fund investing stability out the window.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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