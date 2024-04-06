|
06.04.2024 11:35:00
Index Funds Have Changed. Do You Need to Adjust Your Retirement Portfolio in Response?
Index investing isn't always as straightforward as you might think. Stock indexes evolve over time, and that can have meaningful impacts on long-term passive strategies. The chart below illustrates an important shift that will influence many people's retirement investments. Don't let this catch you sleeping -- stay diligent and keep your portfolio primed for optimal performance.Index funds play a major role in most people's investment plans, even investors who maintain an active strategy with a portion of their holdings. Retirees often diversify to dilute company risk, and S&P 500 ETFs, like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT: SPY), are some of the most popular and efficient tools to accomplish that.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
