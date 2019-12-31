India B2C E-Commerce Market Study, 2019 to 2023 and Beyond - Online Retail Sales in India Projected to Grow Through Spread of Internet Connectivity by Smartphone

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While online retail's share of total retail sales in India currently lags the percentages seen in mature markets, that share is projected to rise rapidly to a low double digit figure by the middle of the next decade. As this year began, less than half of the population of India could connect to the Internet, and connections were often sporadic.



Projections cited in the publication signal an Internet penetration rate of over 60% by 2026, with much of the growth attributed to smartphone expansion and increased connectivity in second-tier cities and rural areas. With this expansion, most online shopping in India will be done through smartphone.



Online merchants Amazon and Flipkart dominate digital retail in India



Global online sales giant Amazon led sales in India in 2018, but Flipkart was close behind, and forecasts included in the report suggest that Walmart-owned Flipkart will be the leader within five years. Both companies are investing heavily in India in an effort to capture a greater online market share of online shoppers in the world's second most populous nation.



Key Questions Answered

How does the B2C E-Commerce market in India rank compared to other countries in Asia-Pacific and worldwide?

rank compared to other countries in and worldwide? What projections are made for online retail sales in India through 2023 and beyond?

through 2023 and beyond? Which product categories do online shoppers in India buy the most?

buy the most? How does the development of B2C E-Commerce vary between urban and rural India ?

? Who are the leading companies by gross E-Commerce sales in Indian B2C E-Commerce?

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary



2. Overview & International Comparisons

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, September 2019

Top 10 Countries by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Canada , China , India , Germany , France , Japan , Russia , South Korea , the UK, the USA , 2018 & 2019f

, , , , , , , , the UK, the , 2018 & 2019f Top 10 Countries by Retail E-Commerce Sales Growth, in %, by Argentina , Canada , China , India , Indonesia , Malaysia , Mexico , Philippines , Russia , South Korea and Worldwide, 2019f vs. 2018

, , , , , , , , , and Worldwide, 2019f vs. 2018 M-Commerce Share of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, by China , India , Indonesia , South Korea , Thailand , the UK and the USA , 2018

, , , , , the UK and the , 2018 Preference of Online Shopping Over Offline Shopping, in % of Consumers, by China , Hong Kong , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand and Vietnam , August 2018

3. Trends

Mobile Internet Users, in millions, October 2015 , December 2016 , 2017 & 2018

, , 2017 & 2018 Breakdown of Total Internet Visits, by Mobile Site/ App and Desktop, in % of Total Visits, 2015 - 2017 & 2020f

Smartphone Users, in millions, 2018, 2020f & 2022f

Smartphone User Penetration, in % of Population, in %, 2018 & 2025f

Retail M-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2018 & 2021f

M-Commerce Sales, by In-App Sales, Mobile Browser Sales, and Total M-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2018

Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Internet Users, 2018

Shopping Activities Researched on Smartphone, in %, and Preferred Device for Online Shopping, in % of Internet Users, 2018

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, May 2018

Top 3 Countries Purchased From in the Latest Cross-Border Online Purchase, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, 2018

4. Sales & Shares

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, and CAGR, in %, by Six Comparative Estimates, 2016 - 2023f & 2026f - 2027f

E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, by Four Comparative Estimates, 2016-2018e, 2021f, 2023f & 2026f

5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Number of Internet Users, in millions, 2018 & 2023f

Number of Internet Users, in millions, by Urban and Rural, 2017 - 2019e

Internet Penetration, by Urban, Rural and Total, in % of Population, December 2018

Internet Penetration, in % of Population, 2017, 2020f & 2026f

Number of Internet Users, in millions, by User Type, 2018

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, by Two Comparative Estimates, 2017 - 2018, 2023f & 2027f

Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, by Metro, Tier I and Tier II, 2017 - 2020f

Breakdown of GMV of Online Retail, by Tier-II and Rural Shoppers and Tier-I Shoppers, in %, 2018 & 2023f

6. Products

Top E-Commerce Merchant Segments, in % of Total E-Commerce Value, 2018

Online Grocery Market, in USD billion, and Penetration, in % of Total FMCG Market, 2016 - 2017 & 2020f

Online Furniture Market, in USD million, by Metro and Tier I, Tier I and Tier III and below, 2017 - 2020f

7. Payment

Breakdown of Payment Methods in E-Commerce by Payment Value, in %, 2019e

E-Commerce Enabled Card Penetration Rate per Capita, by Card Type and Total Cards, 2018

Key Reasons for Usage of Digital Payments, by Metro and Non Metro, in % of Digital Payment Users, 2019e

Top 3 Mobile Payment Services, in % of Monthly Transactions, March 2019

Top 3 Mobile Payment Services, by Average Transaction Size, in INR, March 2019

8. Delivery

Breakdown of E-Commerce Logistics Market by Logistics Service Provider Types, in %, 2018

Average Shipping Value, Net Margin, Cost of Delivery, Last Mile Delivery Cost, Net Profit, in INR, Net Margin, in %, by Current and Potential, December 2018

9. Players

Overview of B2C E-Commerce Players, August 2019

E-Commerce Gross Sales, in USD billion, by Amazon and Flipkart, 2018 & 2023f

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd.

Flipkart Online Services Pvt. Ltd.

Foodpanda GmbH

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

One Mobikwik Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Payzapp

PhonePe Internet Pvt. Ltd.

Uber Inc.

Walmart Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pp3qo2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-b2c-e-commerce-market-study-2019-to-2023-and-beyond---online-retail-sales-in-india-projected-to-grow-through-spread-of-internet-connectivity-by-smartphone-300979906.html

SOURCE Research and Markets