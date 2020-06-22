India-based JBM Group produces pure electric buses equipped with fast-charging batteries from Microvast

HUZHOU, China, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India-based JBM Group will partner with Microvast, a Chinese provider of fast-charging battery power systems, to produce pure electric buses. The 9 and 12-meter electric buses come equipped with fast-charging batteries from Microvast and can run for up to 300 km daily, each charging only takes 20 minutes. Despite temperatures that can rise up to 55 degrees Celsius during India's summer, the battery system will continue to function as normally. The buses' long life cycle will meet client expectations in terms of operational demands. The buses will be used for public transportation in the Indian cities of Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai and Andaman. Since July 2019 when Microvast entered into cooperation with several Indian OEMs, buses equipped with Microvast's fast-charging batteries have been operating safely in Indian cities for nearly one year.

Microvast is a market leader in the R&D, design, manufacturing of fast-charging, long-life batteries that provide excellent high cycle and high safety battery systems to electric vehicles (EVs). In addition to EVs, Microvast's products are widely used in energy storage, harbor AGV, 5G telecommunications as well as pure electric forklifts and mining trucks, among others devices and conveyances.

To date, Microvast's fast-charging products for EVs are sold in a number of markets worldwide, on the back of the company's long-term partnerships with commercial vehicle OEMs in the UK,Netherlands, India, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, etc.

