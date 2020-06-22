+++ Qualcomm bringt "Snapdragon 690" für die breite 5G-Masse - Jetzt bei eToro registrieren und die Qualcomm-Aktie kaufen +++-w-
22.06.2020 03:00:00

India-based JBM Group produces pure electric buses equipped with fast-charging batteries from Microvast

HUZHOU, China, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India-based JBM Group will partner with Microvast, a Chinese provider of fast-charging battery power systems, to produce pure electric buses. The 9 and 12-meter electric buses come equipped with fast-charging batteries from Microvast and can run for up to 300 km daily, each charging only takes 20 minutes. Despite temperatures that can rise up to 55 degrees Celsius during India's summer, the battery system will continue to function as normally. The buses' long life cycle will meet client expectations in terms of operational demands. The buses will be used for public transportation in the Indian cities of Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai and Andaman. Since July 2019 when Microvast entered into cooperation with several Indian OEMs, buses equipped with Microvast's fast-charging batteries have been operating safely in Indian cities for nearly one year.

Microvast is a market leader in the R&D, design, manufacturing of fast-charging, long-life batteries that provide excellent high cycle and high safety battery systems to electric vehicles (EVs). In addition to EVs, Microvast's products are widely used in energy storage, harbor AGV, 5G telecommunications as well as pure electric forklifts and mining trucks, among others devices and conveyances.

To date, Microvast's fast-charging products for EVs are sold in a number of markets worldwide, on the back of the company's long-term partnerships with commercial vehicle OEMs in the UK,Netherlands, India, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, etc.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200617/2833691-1

 

SOURCE Microvast

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Hexensabbat leichter -- DAX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- Märkte in Fernost enden fester
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag letztlich im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte vor dem Wochenschluss noch mal zulegen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel flächendeckend fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB