23.02.2024 12:27:05
India central bank asks payment authority to consider Paytm request to become third party app provider
THE Reserve Bank of India said on Friday (Feb 23) it has asked the National Payments Corporation of India to examine a request from Paytm, formally known as One 97 Communications, to become a third party application provider (TPAP).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
