04.04.2024 14:31:24
India central bank delays exchange-traded derivative rules implementation till May 3
THE Reserve Bank of India on Thursday (Apr 4) delayed the implementation of its consolidated directions for exchange-traded currency derivatives (ETCD) by a month, a move that should ease the panic seen in the market this week.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
