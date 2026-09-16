BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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16.09.2026 10:11:26
India news: US bill sanctioning Russia could hit India with tariffs of up to 100%
A new bill could give President Trump the power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian oil and gas, potentially affecting major importer India. DW has more.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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