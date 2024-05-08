|
08.05.2024 11:18:32
Indian billionaire Birla said to mull US$1.2 billion in Novelis IPO
BILLIONAIRE Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Hindalco Industries is considering seeking about US$1.2 billion in a planned initial public offering of US aluminium products maker Novelis, people familiar with the matter said, in what could be one of the year’s biggest share sales.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
