11.08.2020 21:45:00
Indian Connected Trucks Telematics Market Forecasts to 2022
DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Connected Trucks Telematics Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian connected trucks telematics market enjoys a diverse culture, with varying degrees of development in various regions of the country. It holds a unique set of market challenges nationwide. The market in India, for most parts, has historically remained dormant. However, recent developments in the political, social, and economical fronts have kindled growth in this slow-paced market. This research will study and analyse, in detail, the ongoing transformation in the Indian telematics market.
Ever since the Nirbhaya case in Delhi in 2012, the government has taken a keen interest in the safety of passengers in public and commercial transportation. Many laws and proposals have been introduced to prevent such incidents from happening and to ensure the safety of commercial transportation. The AIS-140 is a key regulation that mandates all commercial vehicles to be fitted with GPS-tracking devices that enable continuous tracking and tracing. This mandate is key in driving adoption rates in the Indian telematics market. By law, every truck must carry an active GPS device, thus enabling basic telematics services of tracking, tracing, and navigation, along with SOS functionalities. However, reality seems to be different from what is expected. A number of challenges and hurdles lie in the way of reaping tangible benefits from such regulations.
Challenges such as the justification on return on investments (ROI), reluctance in spending on telematics, security concerns, lack of infrastructure and enforcement agencies, disruption in foreign investments, and technological challenges are found to be common. Amidst these, the market possesses promising growth potential and, in the next few years, is expected to display a growth spurt that will revive the telematics market in India.
The market is fragmented and competitive, with 41% of the market divided among the top 3 participants and the remaining 59% of the market split by several local TSPs and OEMs. The market grew at a rate of 17% from 2018 to 2019 and is expected to grow at a steady 25% YoY from 2020. An estimated 7.42 million commercial vehicles ply the Indian roads and are serving various industries, ranging from transport and logistics, oil and gas, construction, utilities, service and maintenance, and retail and delivery. Of these, transport and logistics and oil and gas offer the highest opportunities for growth for TSPs. The telematics installed base was evaluated at 0.29 million units, with a penetration rate of approximately 4% in 2019.
The Indian telematics market is full of expectations of growth, attributed majorly to the AIS-140 regulation. This research will dissect and analyse the current market scenario and compare it with its expected future market situation, taking into consideration the KPIs and micro-and macro-economic growth trends in play. The Indian telematics market's expected growth outburst is eventually a question of precise magnitude and timeline rather than a question of possibility.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Roadmap of Connected Trucks Telematics Market in India
- Market Engineering Measurements
- PESTLE Analysis
- Market Outlook
- Current and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope
- Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Segmentation and Overview
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Segmentation by Fleet Size and Distance Driven
- Solution Types
- Key Telematics Services
4. Market Outlook
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Key Economic Indicators
- Key Challenges
- Key Future Market Trends
- Top 3 Future Market Trends
- Connected Trucks Market - Installed Base Forecast
- Key TSPs Operating in India
- Key OEMs Operating in India
- Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships
5. Key Government Regulation - AIS-140 Mandate
- AIS-140 - The Mandate
- AIS-140 - Key Features and Capabilities
- AIS-140 - Value Chain
6. Pricing and Competitive Scenario
- Telematics Product Types - Overview
- Telematics Product Packages
- Competitive Force Analysis
- Competitive Force Analysis - OEMs Vs TSPs
7. Market Share Analysis
- India Telematics - Installed Base by Contribution
- Installed Base - Forecast
8. Market Opportunity Analysis
- Opportunity by Hardware Type
- Opportunity by Package Type
- Opportunities by Services - Top 3 Services
- Opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Opportunity by Fleet Type
- Opportunity by Industry Type
- Opportunity by Solution Type
- Key Opportunity Regions
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Connected Truck Telematics - Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. Conclusions
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
11. Appendix
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
