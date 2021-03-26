Indian Industry for Medium Voltage Cable Accessories to 2027 - Government Initiatives to Makewire and Cable Industry Self-reliant Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Medium Voltage Cable Accessories Market by Product Type, Technology and Industry Vertical, Construction and Infrastructure: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India medium voltage cable accessories market was valued at $746.5 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,029.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Medium voltage cable accessories range from 3.3kV to 33kV. These cable accessories are specially designed for stress control mechanism for enhanced product performance and to maintain high network reliability.



A considerable investment in the construction sector majorly drives growth of the India medium voltage cable accessories market, as growth of the construction sector directly increases demand for medium voltage cable accessories for new constructions. Moreover, increase in investments on infrastructure development by governments, surge in use of underground cables, industrialization, and increase in focus on sustainable ways of generating electricity are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, a rise in government initiatives to make wire and cable industry self-reliant, growth in the adoption of e-mobility and surge in number of data centers are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, the high rate of failure of heat shrink medium voltage cable accessories are expected to hinder growth of the India medium voltage cable accessories market.



The India medium voltage cable accessories market is analyzed by product type, technology, industry vertical, and region. Based on product type, it is fragmented into cable joints, connectors, terminations, splice, and other product types. On the basis of technology, the market is segregated into heat shrink, cold shrink, and pre-molded terminations. By application, the market is divided into railways, construction, private utilities, cement, marine, government utilities, oil & gas, healthcare, fertilizer, steel, and others. The railways segment is further sub-segmented into government, and private. The construction segment is further bifurcated into real estate, and infrastructure. The real estate is furthermore sub-segmented into hospitality, institutional, retail, and other real estates. The infrastructure is furthermore sub-segmented into bridges, and roads. The private utilities is categorized as electricity, telecom, and other private utilities. The government utilities are also categorized as electricity, telecom, and other government utilities.



The key players operating in the market include 3MIndia, BBC Cellpack GmbH, Cabseal (Hari Consolidated Pvt. Ltd.), Compaq International (P) Limited, Galathermo Pvt. Ltd., REPL International (Heat Shrink Technologies), Ikebana Engineering Ltd., Nexans, Pfisterer, Raychem RPG, and Yamuna Power Technologies.



