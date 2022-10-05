Indian Markets Closed For Dussehra

(RTTNews) - Indian stock markets remain closed today on account of Dussehra festival celebrations across the country.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped around 2.3 percent each on Tuesday while the rupee rose by 29 paise to close at 81.53 against the greenback despite rising crude prices in the international market.

Asian stocks were seeing cautious gains this morning, with Chinese markets closed for holidays.

The kiwi dollar rose as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand delivered a 50-bps rate hike for the fifth consecutive meeting and reiterated its resolve to break inflation back down to 2 percent.

Gold slipped as the dollar steadied after recent losses. Oil edged down slightly after climbing 3 percent in the previous session.

U.S. stocks rallied for a second day running on Tuesday as Treasury yields cooled further on data showing a drop in job openings in the country.

The Dow climbed 2.8 percent, the S&P 500 jumped 3.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 3.3 percent.

European markets also ended on an upbeat note Tuesday, building on gains seen in the previous session amid expectations that the Fed and other major central banks would slow tightening.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rallied 3.1 percent. The German DAX soared 3.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index surged 4.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 2.6 percent.