Indian Markets Closed For Gandhi Jayanti

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed today on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fluctuated before ending marginally lower on Tuesday. The rupee settled 3 paise lower at 83.82 against the dollar.

Asian stocks traded mixed this morning, with Hong Kong markets extending Monday's rally while Japan's Nikkei was down sharply due to rising confusion over BoJ policy outlook.

Iran said early today that its missile attack on Israel was finished barring further provocation, while Israel and the U.S. promised to retaliate against Tehran's escalation.

Oil prices jumped 1.5 percent in Asian trading after rising more than 2 percent on Tuesday. The dollar held firm while gold held steady after gaining over 1 percent on Tuesday amid safe-haven demand.

U.S. stocks fell overnight after Iran launched missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israel's campaign against Tehran's Hezbollah ally in Lebanon.

Concerns about the economic impact of a strike by dockworkers at seaports across the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts and weak manufacturing data also weighed on markets.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.5 percent, the S&P 500 declined 0.9 percent and the Dow dropped 0.4 percent.

European stocks reversed course to end lower on Tuesday as fears grew about a wider Middle East conflict, offsetting positive news that Eurozone inflation dropped below the ECB's 2 percent target for the first time in three years.

The pan European STOXX 600 fell 0.4 percent. The German DAX dipped 0.6 percent and France's CAC 40 shed 0.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose half a percent.