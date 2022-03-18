Indian Markets Closed For Holi

(RTTNews) - Indian equity markets remain closed today due to Holi. Local stocks posted strong gains for the second consecutive day Thursday, with the BSE Sensex adding over 1047 points, or 1.84 percent, to close at 57,863.93.

The NSE Nifty ended up 311.70 points, or 1,84 percent, at 17,287.05 as a quarter hike in interest rate announced by the Federal Reserve came along expected lines. The rupee jumped 41 paise to close at 75.80 against the dollar.

Asian markets traded mostly higher this morning, even as Chinese and Hong Kong shares slipped ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping meeting due later in the day. Biden will warn of "costs" if China backs Russia, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The U.S. dollar was eying its first weekly loss in six weeks while gold was on course for its worst week since late November.

Oil climbed further after having seen the biggest daily surge in 16 months the previous day as the Kremlin cast doubt on the progress of peace talks with Ukraine.

U.S. stocks ended firmly in positive territory overnight as Russia completed a closely-watched bond payment and the latest jobless claims, industrial production and housing starts data painted a positive picture of the economy.

The Dow and the S&P 500 climbed around 1.2 percent each while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.3 percent.

European stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday as investors reacted to the Fed and BoE interest-rate decisions and mixed signals on peace talks to end the conflict in Ukraine.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose half a percent. The German DAX dropped 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.3 percent.