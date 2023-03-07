Indian Markets Closed For Holi

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed today on account of the Holi festival.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty finished Monday's session up around 0.7 percent each, with IT, energy and Adani Group stocks leading the surge.

The rupee neared one-month high before giving up some gains to close 5 paise higher at 81.92 against the dollar.

Asian markets were seeing modest gains in cautious trade this morning as investors braced for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual testimony before Congress today and tomorrow.

Friday's U.S. February employment report will also be watched closely after a strong January number.

The dollar weakened, helping base metals prices push higher. Gold held largely steady while oil edged higher to extend overnight gains.

U.S. stocks gave up early gains to end narrowly mixed overnight, tracking a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished 0.1 percent lower while the Dow and the S&P 500 managed to finish in positive territory.

European stocks also ended Monday's session on a mixed note on disappointment over Chinese growth targets.

The pan European STOXX 600 ended flat with a negative bias. The German DAX gained half a percent and France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.