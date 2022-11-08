Indian Markets Closed For Public Holiday

(RTTNews) - Indian stock markets remain closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

On Monday, benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended a choppy session modestly higher. The rupee surged 48 paise to close at 81.92 per dollar after several Fed officials spoke in favor of a slower pace of U.S. rate increases going ahead.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning, with Chinese and Hong Kong stocks declining as the Chinese mainland reported 890 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 843 attributed to local transmissions and 47 from overseas.

The dollar was on the back foot as U.S. voters go to the polls in midterm elections later in the day. Gold traded flat while oil prices hovered below a two-month high.

U.S. stocks rose overnight to add to the strong gains posted last Friday as investors looked ahead to congressional mid-term elections on Tuesday and the release of inflation report on Thursday.

The Dow climbed 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 added 1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9 percent.

European stocks closed mostly higher on Monday, as positive German industrial production and Eurozone investor confidence data helped offset worries about China's economy.

The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 rose 0.3 percent to reach its highest level since Sept. 13.

The German DAX gained 0.6 percent and France's CAC 40 index finished marginally higher while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped half a percent.