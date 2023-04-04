Indian Markets Closed For Public Holiday

(RTTNews) - Indian markets remain closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around 0.2 percent each on Monday while the rupee fell by 10 paise to close at 82.31 against the dollar.

Asian stocks traded narrowly mixed this morning, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling over 1 percent before a public holiday on Wednesday.

Treasury yields retreated and the dollar wobbled on signs of a weakening U.S. economy. Oil added to sharp overnight gains while gold slipped after rising 1 percent on Monday.

U.S. stocks ended higher overnight as investors weighed weak manufacturing data against climbing oil prices.

Market participants believed that the decrease in oil production as a result of the OPEC+ move will largely be offset by falling demand.

The Dow gained 1 percent and the S&P 500 edged up 0.4 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3 percent.

European stocks ended Monday's session on a mixed note, failing to hold early gains led by energy stocks.

The pan European STOXX 600 finished marginally lower as data showed activity at struggling factories across the eurozone fell further last month.

The German DAX slipped 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained half a percent.